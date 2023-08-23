Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 824
Evening kayak
Yarra River, Melbourne
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
11
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
838
photos
93
followers
101
following
225% complete
View this month »
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd August 2023 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
George
ace
Idyllic.
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely simplicity also works well in b w
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Dawn and thankyou. It's not actually completely b&w, just appears that way. There's touch of red on his pfd.
August 22nd, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning and thankyou.
@gaf005
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Many thanks!
@elisasaeter
August 22nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
love the ripples and dark tones
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning and many thanks.
@phil_howcroft
August 22nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
good morning enjoy your breakfast :)
August 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely evening for a sail
August 22nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice and calm for an evening kayak!
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close