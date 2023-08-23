Previous
Evening kayak by ankers70
Photo 824

Evening kayak

Yarra River, Melbourne
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Idyllic.
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely simplicity also works well in b w
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Dawn and thankyou. It's not actually completely b&w, just appears that way. There's touch of red on his pfd.
August 22nd, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou. @gaf005
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Many thanks! @elisasaeter
August 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
love the ripples and dark tones
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and many thanks. @phil_howcroft
August 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 good morning enjoy your breakfast :)
August 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely evening for a sail
August 22nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice and calm for an evening kayak!
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise