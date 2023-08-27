Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Cumbungi
Cumbungi (Typha domingensis) seed heads on the dam, Bruny Island, Tasmania
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th August 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely shot. Great place to visit. I hope you see the white wallabies.. :)
August 26th, 2023
