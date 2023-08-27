Previous
Cumbungi by ankers70
Cumbungi

Cumbungi (Typha domingensis) seed heads on the dam, Bruny Island, Tasmania

27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
Rob Z ace
What a lovely shot. Great place to visit. I hope you see the white wallabies.. :)
August 26th, 2023  
