Photo 838
I love your hat!
At the 'Rembrandt-True to Life' exhibition at the National Gallery Victoria, Melbourne. Woman viewing Rembrandt van Rijn's 'Man in Oriental Clothing' (1635).
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
852
photos
91
followers
105
following
229% complete
View this month »
838
2
365
Canon EOS M50m2
5th September 2023 4:20pm
