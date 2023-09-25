Mad Dog Morgan's view

Morgan's Lookout, on the Culcairn-Walbundrie Road, is a massive white granite outcrop with 360deg views, an ideal hangout for one of the most dangerous and bloodthirsty of Australia's bushrangers, Daniel Morgan (1833-1865), aka 'Mad Dog Morgan'. Morgan used the lookout as a hideout and ideal place to see approaching police.



After a career of bushranging, cattle duffing, theft, mayhem and murder (including several police and squatters), Morgan was eventually apprehended and shot by police at Peechelba (in what is now northern Victoria) in 1865.



Morgan's Lookout is on privately owned land made available for public access by the Paech family. A private driveway gives access to the lookout through the Paech family farm.



