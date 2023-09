Bangus Woolshed

The rusty sign on the gate of this property along the Deltroitte Road to Gundagai says 'Bangus Woolshed'. This was one of the old woolsheds, now abandoned, that formed part of 'Bangus', one of the three original runs on the junction of the Adelong Creek with the Murrumbidgee River near Gundagai. Robert Pitt Jenkins (1814–1859), a NSW politician, took up 25,000 acres and called it Bangus as early as 1839.