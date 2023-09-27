Previous
Daydreaming in Dickson by ankers70
Photo 859

Daydreaming in Dickson

Mural by Scott Nagy & Krimsone, Girrahween Street, Dickson, Canberra

27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Antonio-S ace
Great mural, great photo
September 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great Wall art.
September 27th, 2023  
