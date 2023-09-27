Sign up
Photo 859
Daydreaming in Dickson
Mural by Scott Nagy & Krimsone, Girrahween Street, Dickson, Canberra
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Antonio-S
ace
Great mural, great photo
September 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great Wall art.
September 27th, 2023
