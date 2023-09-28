Previous
Glimpse by ankers70
Glimpse

Glimpsed between the columns in the National Portrait Gallery, Canberra, Michael Zavros' 2005 portrait (oil on canvas) of Alex Dimitriades. Alex Dimitriades is an Australian actor and the portrait was an Archibald Portrait Prize finalist in 2005.
