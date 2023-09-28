Sign up
Glimpse
Glimpsed between the columns in the National Portrait Gallery, Canberra, Michael Zavros' 2005 portrait (oil on canvas) of Alex Dimitriades. Alex Dimitriades is an Australian actor and the portrait was an Archibald Portrait Prize finalist in 2005.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
873
photos
96
followers
110
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
24th September 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
September 26th, 2023
