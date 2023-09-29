Previous
Just sittin' chillin' with my phone! by ankers70
Photo 861

Just sittin' chillin' with my phone!

Caught this girl relaxing in a section of the 'Wide Brown Land' sculpture at the National Arboretum in Canberra. The Black Mountain tower is in the background. It was a hazy day hence lack of clarity

29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool candid
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise