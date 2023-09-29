Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 861
Just sittin' chillin' with my phone!
Caught this girl relaxing in a section of the 'Wide Brown Land' sculpture at the National Arboretum in Canberra. The Black Mountain tower is in the background. It was a hazy day hence lack of clarity
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
875
photos
96
followers
111
following
235% complete
View this month »
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th September 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-144
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool candid
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close