Perfect for pink by ankers70
Photo 862

Perfect for pink

Urquhart Bluff South Beach en route to Lorne, along the Great Ocean Road, Victoria. I quite like the lines in this: the diagonals from the pink basket to the swimmers, and from the rocks below Urquhart Bluff to the more distant surfers, as well as the all the horizontals.

Picture perfect day and the brave swimmers and surfers were out taking advantage of the weather and the consistent surf on this short stretch (220m) of beach. Bit too cold yet for me.

All over the country this week. Drove straight home from Canberra on Monday and left early Tuesday morning to go walking with our bushwalking group in the Otways behind Lorne.

30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
September 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely beach scene with the great hint of colour.
September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
September 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
September 29th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the pink basket is integral to your beautiful photo Suzanne
September 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Yes -I could feel my eye following the lines you mentioned. So good.
September 29th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
You are so right about the line!
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely beach scene. Not ready to go in the water yet though still too chilly for me.
September 29th, 2023  
