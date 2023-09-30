Perfect for pink

Urquhart Bluff South Beach en route to Lorne, along the Great Ocean Road, Victoria. I quite like the lines in this: the diagonals from the pink basket to the swimmers, and from the rocks below Urquhart Bluff to the more distant surfers, as well as the all the horizontals.



Picture perfect day and the brave swimmers and surfers were out taking advantage of the weather and the consistent surf on this short stretch (220m) of beach. Bit too cold yet for me.



All over the country this week. Drove straight home from Canberra on Monday and left early Tuesday morning to go walking with our bushwalking group in the Otways behind Lorne.



