Previous
Photo 863
Walks and Waterfalls
Henderson Falls (part), Lorne, part of our bushwalk.
My camera was playing up so this is the best I could do of the Falls.
I quite liked this article about hiking to the Falls:
https://hikingfiasco.com/2013/08/11/phantom-falls-great-otway-national-park/
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
877
photos
97
followers
111
following
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
27th September 2023 11:58am
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely ribbons of water.
September 30th, 2023
