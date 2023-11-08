Sign up
Photo 901
Street sculpture by Michael Meszaros (2008) in front of the Royal Women's Hospital ('The Women's'), Melbourne.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
915
photos
102
followers
113
following
246% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th November 2023 10:05am
Tags
street-art-9
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 7th, 2023
Ian George
ace
Fascinating sculpture
November 7th, 2023
