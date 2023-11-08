Previous
Street sculpture by Michael Meszaros (2008) in front of the Royal Women's Hospital ('The Women's'), Melbourne.

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 7th, 2023  
Ian George ace
Fascinating sculpture
November 7th, 2023  
