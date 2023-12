The Skyneedle

Brisbane's 88-metre high Skyneedle (originally called 'The Night Companion'), was commissioned specifically for Expo 88, and as that Expo is now considered to be a landmark event in Brisbane's development, it is listed as a heritage sculpture. It is privvatelyowned by hairdressing tycoon Stefan Ackerie who bought it in 1989 to circumvent a plan to ship it to Tokyo Disneyland at the conclusion of World Expo 88.