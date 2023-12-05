Sign up
Previous
Photo 928
Evening by the Brisbane River
Walking back to our accommodation after Sunday evening's performance of 'Die Walküre' at the Lyric Theatre,Queensland Performing Arts Centre.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
942
photos
100
followers
114
following
254% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd December 2023 8:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
scenesoftheroad-62
,
landscape-63
Babs
ace
Gorgeous reflections on the water what a lovely night scene. fav.
December 4th, 2023
