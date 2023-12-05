Previous
Evening by the Brisbane River by ankers70
Photo 928

Evening by the Brisbane River

Walking back to our accommodation after Sunday evening's performance of 'Die Walküre' at the Lyric Theatre,Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Gorgeous reflections on the water what a lovely night scene. fav.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise