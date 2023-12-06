Sign up
Photo 929
Pepper's Ghost
Blue and yellow wind turners, installation by Taree Mackenzie (2018), Queensland Art Gallery. Her works explore how we perceive light, space and colour, in this case using the 'Pepper's Ghost' optical illusion, popularised in the 1800s.
6th December 2023
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
943
photos
100
followers
114
following
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great installation.
December 5th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nice composition and edit.
December 5th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
This would be intriguing to see - especially with the piece moving. Nice colours as well.
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks fabulous.
December 5th, 2023
