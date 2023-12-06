Previous
Pepper's Ghost
Pepper's Ghost

Blue and yellow wind turners, installation by Taree Mackenzie (2018), Queensland Art Gallery. Her works explore how we perceive light, space and colour, in this case using the 'Pepper's Ghost' optical illusion, popularised in the 1800s.
Susan Wakely ace
What a great installation.
December 5th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nice composition and edit.
December 5th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
This would be intriguing to see - especially with the piece moving. Nice colours as well.
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks fabulous.
December 5th, 2023  
