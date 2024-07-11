Previous
The Melbtrix by ankers70
Photo 1147

The Melbtrix

Street art by Pete Seaton 'CTO', self-styled 'artist and explorer of consciousness' at 11 Moray Street, Southbank, Melbourne.

'What is Agent Smith whispering in Morpheus' ear', asks CTO?

11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

