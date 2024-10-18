Previous
Chiang Mai at night from Doi Suthep by ankers70
Chiang Mai at night from Doi Suthep

Chiang Mai at night from Doi Suthep Yesterday I posted a pic of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, the temple on Doi Suthep mountain.

https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-10-17

The view over Chiang Mai, particularly at night is spectacular with the old city visible as the darker area in the foreground centre of the pic.
18th October 2024

Suzanne

@ankers70
Corinne C ace
Great pic
October 18th, 2024  
