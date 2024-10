Temples, temples everywhere!

Chiang Mai is definitely not short of Buddhist temples so I have to post a pic of of Wat Phra Doi Suthep, possibly the most famous of those in and around the city. This temple is 11km outside Chiang Mai city and, as well as being amazing in its sumptuousness, the view over Chiang Mai gives a good perspective on the city especially at night.



I climbed all 360+ steps to get there!