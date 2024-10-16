Street scene, old city, Chiang Mai

Buddhist monk blessing the street stall, Chiang Mai, Thailand, in return for alms.
Every morning, usually between 5.30am and 8am, monks and novices walk barefoot from their Wat (temple) around the streets to receive alms from the community, giving blessings in return. Fresh food, packaged food, drinks, flowers, toiletries, candles and incense sticks are common items given to the monks, which they take back to the Wat and share. For some monks, this may be their only meal for the day in line with Buddhist practice. It is also the way lay people connect with the monks and show respect.
I’m in there,too, connecting with it all.
For this week’s Get Pushed (#637) Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to do a monochrome photo of street life, something that epitomises local life. Here is my response. I hope it meets Andrew’s challenge.