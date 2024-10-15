Previous
Getting around Chiang Mai by ankers70
Photo 1243

Getting around Chiang Mai

I quite like the juxtaposition of different transport modes: the red buses of Chiang Mai and pedal power. There is still water around from recent flooding providing opportunity for reflections (not just photographic).
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
