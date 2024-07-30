Previous
Illusions by ankers70
Photo 1166

Illusions

30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice one.
July 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Took a second to work out which way you were looking.
July 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow the shapes!
July 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I just love what you've done here - it's so clever and such a fab result.
July 29th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great pov
July 29th, 2024  
