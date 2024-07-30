Sign up
Photo 1166
Photo 1166
Illusions
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
6
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1186
photos
135
followers
141
following
319% complete
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th July 2024 11:31am
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one.
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Took a second to work out which way you were looking.
July 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow the shapes!
July 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I just love what you've done here - it's so clever and such a fab result.
July 29th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great pov
July 29th, 2024
