What sort of pub patron are you?

Mural on the side wall of the Elephant and Wheelbarrow, a self-styled 'Traditional British Pub' on the corner of Exhibition and Bourke Streets Melbourne. Taken last week on a walk through the CBD. I'm not really sure what the mural's characters refer to but possibly to the style of pub patrons.



Not the best photo but hurried morning as we are off walking today with our walking group.