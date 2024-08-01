Sign up
Previous
Photo 1168
Surveying the scene
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
5
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1188
photos
134
followers
141
following
320% complete
View this month »
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
31st July 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
July 31st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Many thanks Peter, much appreciated.
@pdulis
July 31st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
has a superb retro feel
July 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Really works well especially when seen on a black background.
July 31st, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautifully backlit
July 31st, 2024
@pdulis