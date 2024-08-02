We have met something truly ancient in this continent.
Words from 'Secrets of Lightness', the memorial to Landscape Architect Kevin Taylor in the Australian garden of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Cranbourne, Victoria, unveiled 2013.The installation was designed by Janet Laurence in collaboration with David Lancashire and Kate Cullity. The memorial consists of seven glass panels etched with Kevin's handwritten prose about the Australian landscape. Kevin's landscape firm, Taylor Cullity, lead the project to design the Australian Gardens at Cranbourne ( https://www.rbg.vic.gov.au/cranbourne-gardens/)
Kevin Taylor was killed in a car accident near Darwin in 2011, along with two architects from Troppo Architects.
The words of the memorial express the tensions and contradiction between our awe at this magnificent landscape in which we live and the ways in which it is being changed, damaged and even destroyed.