Previous
Photo 1170
Shadows
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1190
photos
135
followers
141
following
320% complete
View this month »
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Your shadow is so well disguised until you realize it's there. :)
August 2nd, 2024
