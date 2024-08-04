Sign up
Photo 1171
Lilypads
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1191
photos
135
followers
141
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
31st July 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Nice abstract. At frst glance, I thought it was something from Star Trek.
August 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
these are lovely Suzanne
August 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a super image of these - such great shapes against that black.
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great architectural structure.
August 3rd, 2024
