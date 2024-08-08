Previous
Nautilus by ankers70
Nautilus

Spiral staircase in the central atrium of the Michael Kirby Building, 17 Wally's Walk, Macquarie University, Sydney. Named in honour of the jurist and human rights advocate Justice Sir Michael Kirby, the building, the new home of the Law Faculty and the Department of Philosophy, was opened on 11th March 2024.

The building features the adaptive reuse of the existing 1985-built, ground and first floor concrete structure transformed into a light, airy, four floor timber-framed structure with a glass facade.

My photo is a detail of the steel framed wooden spiral staircase connecting the atrium to the upper levels.

More information: https://www.hassellstudio.com/project/michael-kirby-building
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely spiral
August 6th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the shapes and and presentation
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Round staircases are always a great subject. You captured it so well!
August 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and pov.
August 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov, comp
August 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
superb and iconic , faved
August 6th, 2024  
