Spiral staircase in the central atrium of the Michael Kirby Building, 17 Wally's Walk, Macquarie University, Sydney. Named in honour of the jurist and human rights advocate Justice Sir Michael Kirby, the building, the new home of the Law Faculty and the Department of Philosophy, was opened on 11th March 2024.
The building features the adaptive reuse of the existing 1985-built, ground and first floor concrete structure transformed into a light, airy, four floor timber-framed structure with a glass facade.
My photo is a detail of the steel framed wooden spiral staircase connecting the atrium to the upper levels.