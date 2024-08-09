Homage to Max Dupain

Previous
While in Sydney we went to an exhibition of artefacts, photographs, documents and couture, some dating back to the 1830s, from the David Jones Department Store Archive. The archive is now being donated in perpetuity to the Powerhouse Museum Sydney for curation, digitisation, research and conservation. Amongst the materials are works by significant photographers such as Max Dupain (1911–1992) and Olive Cotton (1911–2003). This photograph is of one of Max Dupain's cameras dating from 1959 with some of the many works by Dupain taken for the David Jones Department Store in the background.

Max Dupain:
https://www.maxdupain.com.au/
https://nga.gov.au/exhibitions/max-dupain/ (interestingly, this 1991 description of Max Dupain's life and work makes no mention of Olive Cotton, Dupain's first wife and professional associate even after their divorce)
https://nga.gov.au/exhibitions/max-olive/ (the same gallery's description in 2016!)

Olive Cotton:
https://nga.gov.au/exhibitions/making-it-modern/olive-cotton/
https://nga.gov.au/stories-ideas/olive-cotton-resisting-definition/

David Jones Archive
https://www.unsw.edu.au/newsroom/news/2024/07/powerhouse-museum-acquires-david-jones-archive-brimming-forgotten-stories
