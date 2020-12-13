Previous
River ice by annepann
River ice

It's been a dreary winter so far. I feel the lack of interesting photo subjects outside. Everything is brown; birds are scarce. Hardly seems worth taking the camera out. Maybe I should try black and white processing.
13th December 2020

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Brrrr!!! Too cold for me. Great capture.
December 16th, 2020  
