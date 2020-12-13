Sign up
Photo 1524
River ice
It's been a dreary winter so far. I feel the lack of interesting photo subjects outside. Everything is brown; birds are scarce. Hardly seems worth taking the camera out. Maybe I should try black and white processing.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Anne Pancella
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th December 2020 3:52pm
Rick
Brrrr!!! Too cold for me. Great capture.
December 16th, 2020
