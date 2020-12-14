Previous
Alder Catkins by annepann
Photo 1525

Alder Catkins

I need to do some research on how these function. They add some nice winter interest.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Almost looks like pine cones, but they start out somewhat different. cool capture.
December 16th, 2020  
