Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1527
Common Redpoll
For the first time in about 10 years we have Common Redpolls wintering this far south. My goal is to get a great shot while I have the chance. They are quite small and move constantly high in the trees, so it is tough.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1528
photos
58
followers
66
following
418% complete
View this month »
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th December 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
PhylM-S
ace
Super shot - love the comp. Beautiful focus and wonderful shallow dof. Fav!
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close