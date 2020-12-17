Previous
Common Redpoll by annepann
Common Redpoll

For the first time in about 10 years we have Common Redpolls wintering this far south. My goal is to get a great shot while I have the chance. They are quite small and move constantly high in the trees, so it is tough.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
PhylM-S ace
Super shot - love the comp. Beautiful focus and wonderful shallow dof. Fav!
December 19th, 2020  
