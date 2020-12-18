Previous
Next
1975 by annepann
Photo 1528

1975

Today would be my mother's 100th birthday if she were alive (she died 30 years ago.) I took this picture of her and one of my sisters when I was 19. I used to love to take candids of my family and friends when I was younger.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
A great photo - wonderful to have the memories and photos to remind you. This photo is in fabulous shape! Great candid.
December 19th, 2020  
Lois ace
Great clear photo for 1975! It’s awesome that you captured these moments!
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise