Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1528
1975
Today would be my mother's 100th birthday if she were alive (she died 30 years ago.) I took this picture of her and one of my sisters when I was 19. I used to love to take candids of my family and friends when I was younger.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1528
photos
58
followers
66
following
418% complete
View this month »
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
CanoScan 9000F Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
A great photo - wonderful to have the memories and photos to remind you. This photo is in fabulous shape! Great candid.
December 19th, 2020
Lois
ace
Great clear photo for 1975! It’s awesome that you captured these moments!
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close