Tree Abstract 4 by annied
Tree Abstract 4

The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season,colloquially known as the Black Summer, was a period of unusually intense bushfires throughout Australia.
After the fires I visited the areas near me that were dramatically affected and was saddened by the devastation to bush and wildlife and the affect on the families and businesses in those areas. I played with the colour in this image to reflect how fierce the fires in many areas were.
13th August 2020

Annie D

julia ace
A really devastating time for Oz.. we even saw the effects of the smoke here..
August 14th, 2020  
