Tree Abstract 4

The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season,colloquially known as the Black Summer, was a period of unusually intense bushfires throughout Australia.
After the fires I visited the areas near me that were dramatically affected and was saddened by the devastation to bush and wildlife and the affect on the families and businesses in those areas. I played with the colour in this image to reflect how fierce the fires in many areas were.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
