30 Shots -19 by annied
Photo 1726

30 Shots -19

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

The hakea fruit pods are my favourites - the colours, textures and shapes are simply wonderful.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024.
Diana ace
Such stunning pods beautifully arranged and captured.
April 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pods ! And a lovely presentation !
April 24th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Beautiful pods and collage.
April 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great job!
April 24th, 2024  
