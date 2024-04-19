Sign up
Photo 1726
30 Shots -19
I am doing
SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL
Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods
I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
The hakea fruit pods are my favourites - the colours, textures and shapes are simply wonderful.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
4
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or...
6788
photos
184
followers
122
following
472% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Tags
30-shots2024
,
annied30-shots2024
Diana
ace
Such stunning pods beautifully arranged and captured.
April 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pods ! And a lovely presentation !
April 24th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Beautiful pods and collage.
April 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great job!
April 24th, 2024
