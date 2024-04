I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL Subject - my collection of Native Seed PodsI love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalyptsHakea - the background photo was taken on a bush walk last year. To the best of my researching I think it is a hakea. Hakea is a genus of about 150 species of plants in the Family Proteaceae, endemic to Australia. The inset is some of the different fruit pods I have collected or been given.