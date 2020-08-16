Previous
Tree Abstract 7 by annied
Photo 705

Tree Abstract 7

16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Graeme Stevens ace
An easy fav - I'd have it on my wall
August 18th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@graemestevens thank you Mr S - you are very kind (shhh I never said that) :)
August 18th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
@annied Said what? ;)
August 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - those smoky , wispy trees
August 18th, 2020  
