Photo 744
SOOC September 24
set to monochrome for a day out
there's something about it I like - probably the relaxed rural feel
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5089
photos
213
followers
150
following
203% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd September 2020 10:30am
anniedsooc
,
nf-sooc-2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
In spite of the mono it has that misty Autumnal feel - a wonderful composition - fav
September 24th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very rurally pleasing
September 24th, 2020
