Photo 813
FoR Maling Cream and Sugar Set
This set belonged to my parents...I used to use it but haven't in a while.
The Maling Pottery of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, was in production from 1762 to 1963
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends
for2021
Dixie Goode
ace
I’m a soft touch for pottery. Yours is lovely.
February 17th, 2021
Brigette
ace
these are lovely
February 17th, 2021
