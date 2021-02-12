Previous
FoR Maling Cream and Sugar Set by annied
Photo 813

FoR Maling Cream and Sugar Set

This set belonged to my parents...I used to use it but haven't in a while.

The Maling Pottery of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, was in production from 1762 to 1963
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Annie D

Dixie Goode ace
I’m a soft touch for pottery. Yours is lovely.
February 17th, 2021  
Brigette ace
these are lovely
February 17th, 2021  
