What Am I -20 by annied
Photo 1213

What Am I -20

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week it's feet.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Annie D

Sally Ings ace
It's an Elephant foot. It's given me an idea for a photo
October 20th, 2022  
Annie D ace
@salza ha ha now I am curious
October 20th, 2022  
Sam Sutlive
Cool shot Annie
October 20th, 2022  
