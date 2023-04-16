Previous
Next
30-shots 16 by annied
Photo 1392

30-shots 16

I am joining 30 SHOTS
The flowers are purple but as they get older or in certain light can take on a pink or violet hue.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Oh so beautiful!
April 19th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
The light makes so much difference.
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise