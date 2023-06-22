Previous
Wild 22 by annied
Wild 22

I am joining 30 Days Wild challenge

I love rhipsalis - have quite a few of them

Rhipsalis pilocarpa, the hairy-fruited wickerware cactus, is a species of flowering plant in the cactus family that is endemic to Brazil.
Denise Wood
Beautiful :)
June 29th, 2023  
