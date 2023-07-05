Out and About 5

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

After the steam train ride in yesterday's post we took a detour to enjoy the views at Lake Burragorang. Lake Burragorang is a man-made reservoir in the lower Blue Mountains of New South Wales, serving as a major water supply for greater metropolitan Sydney. The dam impounding the lake is Warragamba Dam.

The road in was lined with blooming wattle - the left image is the view north - the right image the view south.