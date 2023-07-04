Out and About 4

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

We can get out and about often over the next week or so if the weather stays like it is as it is school holidays and I won't get called to work. I will be busy the week school goes back.

This outing will cover two posts - the morning was all about the steam.

The NSW Rail Museum at Thirlmere has steam train rides every weekend during the cooler months - in the holidays they run every day.

3001 was built in 1903 by Beyer, Peacock and Company and originally entered service with the NSW Government Railways (NSWGR) to haul passengers trains on Sydney's expanding suburban rail network. After a 3 year restoration it was ready to run again in March this year.

