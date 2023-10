Bird 7 - Pied Currawong 1

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I don't see as many currawongs as I do Magpies and Ravens so I am always chuffed when I do.

The pied currawong (Strepera graculina) is a black passerine bird native to eastern Australia and Lord Howe Island.

Taken at Govetts Leap July 2023