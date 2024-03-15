Sign up
Previous
Photo 1691
Rainbow-blue W3
March is
Rainbow Month
This week's faffs suited the rainbow colours
I have a love/hate relationship with this tower at Barangaroo hahahahaha - I know progress and development is part of life but so much history around this area is being lost for the mighty $
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Photo Details
Tags
anniedharbour
,
rainbow2024
,
anniedrainbow2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I understand how you feel. I don't understand how both cannot be accomplished- keeping history and moving forward but so many times the former is sacrificed for the latter. Well done on the softer take of this modern building.
March 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice editing. I hear where you are combing from. Everything is follow the money these days.
March 15th, 2024
