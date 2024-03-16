Previous
Rainbow-indigo W3 by annied
Rainbow-indigo W3

March is Rainbow Month

This week's faffs suited the rainbow colours
The cup and saucer were already an indigo hue - enjoyed a Lapsang souchong brew with lunch - it is a black tea consisting of Camellia sinensis leaves that may be smoke-dried over a pinewood fire.
Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice..fav
March 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
I really like the added texture. Beautiful edit and image.
March 16th, 2024  
