30 Shots -3 by annied
Photo 1710

30 Shots -3

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

These are from Acacia species.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Annie D

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
do these go all curly once they pop?
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love the textures and tones here.
April 5th, 2024  
