30 Shots -2 by annied
Photo 1709

30 Shots -2

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
468% complete

Mags ace
Lovely tones and textures!
April 2nd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful textures
April 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm looking forward to what you do with them as the month progresses
April 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
@koalagardens I'm hoping I come up with something interesting hahahaha
April 2nd, 2024  
