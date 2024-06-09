Sign up
Photo 1779
Nepean Walk
This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
Blue Tree Project was founded with a mission to help spark difficult conversations and encourage people to speak up when experiencing mental health concerns.
https://bluetreeproject.com.au/
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge
June Words
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Annie D
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
30dayswild-2024
,
annied30dayswild-2024
