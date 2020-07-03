Sign up
Photo 910
Out and About 3
cheers
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
JackieR
ace
Headmaster?? Cheers back to you Annie x
January 10th, 2021
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
the brand of glassware...a friend of mine who works in the bar industry isn't a fan ha ha
January 10th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Cheers Annie, hope you enjoyed your drink
January 10th, 2021
Wendy Bowden
have one for me, happy new year!
January 10th, 2021
Ethel
ace
Nice to see you.
January 10th, 2021
