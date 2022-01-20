Previous
Hunter 3 by annied
Photo 976

Hunter 3

Grey-headed Flying-fox in the trees at Cessnock
20th January 2022 20th Jan 22

Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Photo Details

Dianne
Wow- look at them all.
October 16th, 2022  
Annie D ace
@dide there were dozens of them - normally you don't notice them as much during the day but it was very hot and they were flapping and flying about trying to stay cool.
October 16th, 2022  
