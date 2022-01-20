Sign up
Photo 976
Hunter 3
Grey-headed Flying-fox in the trees at Cessnock
One of the flying foxes in flight -
https://365project.org/annied/2022-and-beyond/2022-01-20
20th January 2022
20th Jan 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
anniedanimals
,
anniedroadtrips
Dianne
Wow- look at them all.
October 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@dide
there were dozens of them - normally you don't notice them as much during the day but it was very hot and they were flapping and flying about trying to stay cool.
October 16th, 2022
